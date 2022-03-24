Orgel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,765 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $19,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.76. 4,982,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,969,034. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.