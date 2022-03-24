BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.11

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 255926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.