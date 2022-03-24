BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.11

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 255926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.