Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.66

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.66 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 59.28 ($0.78). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 59.28 ($0.78), with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87.

Get Gama Aviation alerts:

Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and air ambulance and aerial survey services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.