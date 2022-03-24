Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.66

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.66 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 59.28 ($0.78). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 59.28 ($0.78), with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87.
Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)
