Clear Investment Research LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 138,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,121 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 104,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,618,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.65. 3,886,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,522,495. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.46. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.