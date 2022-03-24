Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.23

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and traded as low as $1.94. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 2,818,042 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANY. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.