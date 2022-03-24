iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Stock Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.86

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and traded as low as $28.90. iShares MSCI Italy ETF shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 898,614 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.