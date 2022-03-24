Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.65

Shares of Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 7287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

YZCAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yankuang Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yankuang Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

