iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.61 EPS

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $3.61, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.26. 293,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,619. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 2.02.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $629,992.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $20,275,835.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 787,188 shares of company stock valued at $28,938,991. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 91,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 506.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 39,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

