Karura 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.81 Million (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. Karura has a market cap of $42.72 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karura coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00003402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Karura has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Karura alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.97 or 0.07040583 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,897.24 or 0.99859524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00044791 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,566,603 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karura Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Karura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.