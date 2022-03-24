Clear Investment Research LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Clear Investment Research LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

IJT stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.10. The stock had a trading volume of 65,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,771. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $116.25 and a one year high of $144.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.59.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

