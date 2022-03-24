iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.2% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $4.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $452.36. 3,481,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,976,709. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $441.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

