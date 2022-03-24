$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.33. JD.com reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

JD.com stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,614,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,546,392. JD.com has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The company has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of -161.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

