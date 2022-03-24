InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) to Issue — Dividend of $0.86

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.859 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

IHG stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,694. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.50. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $73.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 518,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,781,000 after acquiring an additional 126,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.39) to GBX 5,675 ($74.71) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.36) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,550.80.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

