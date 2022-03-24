Presima Inc. Buys Shares of 62,200 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Presima Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,000. Realty Income accounts for 0.7% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,627,000 after acquiring an additional 355,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,041,000 after acquiring an additional 90,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,785,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,501,000 after acquiring an additional 228,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.78. 3,150,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.41 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 71.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

