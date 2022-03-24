Presima Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Presima Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,478,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $130.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,073. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.68 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

