Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.06

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and traded as low as $11.11. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 280,026 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

