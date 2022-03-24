Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.36

Shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and traded as high as $7.97. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 115,204 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.087 dividend. This is a positive change from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

In other Salient Midstream & MLP Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $33,573.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 243,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,681.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 65,055 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,737,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 95,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SMM)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

