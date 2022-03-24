Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.70. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 142,560 shares.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $29,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

