Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.40

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and traded as high as $22.50. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 19.18%.
Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc is the parent company for the Quaint Oak Family of Companies. Quaint Oak Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered stock savings bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania and conducts business through three regional offices located in the Delaware Valley, Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia markets.
