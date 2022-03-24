Takung Art Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 7,224 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,622% compared to the typical daily volume of 153 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takung Art by 746.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Takung Art by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Takung Art during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Takung Art during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Takung Art during the third quarter valued at $89,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Takung Art stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,774,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,723. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 3.23. Takung Art has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Takung Art Co, Ltd. Operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

