Momo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 52,651 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,540% compared to the average volume of 1,994 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Momo by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Momo by 90.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Momo by 28.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Momo by 22.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Momo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

NASDAQ:MOMO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,031,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,137. Momo has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Momo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

