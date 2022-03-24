Brokerages Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. Kingstone Companies reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KINS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.20. 3,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.54%.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

