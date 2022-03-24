Bunicorn (BUNI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52,548.00

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $404,404.36 and $52,548.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00048169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.96 or 0.07017981 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,854.67 or 0.99829950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00044427 BTC.

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

