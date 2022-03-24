Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.92. Ichor posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Ichor’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

ICHR stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 171,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 105,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 30,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

