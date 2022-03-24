Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOAH. StockNews.com raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NOAH traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 100,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,908. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. Noah has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $49.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,383,000 after purchasing an additional 41,827 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,532,000 after purchasing an additional 393,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 122,475 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

