World Token (WORLD) Reaches One Day Volume of $39,846.00

World Token (WORLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. World Token has a market capitalization of $884,378.61 and approximately $39,846.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One World Token coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00048169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.96 or 0.07017981 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,854.67 or 0.99829950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00044427 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

