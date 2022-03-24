Presima Inc. Sells 89,600 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Presima Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,600 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties accounts for 4.3% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $25,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,644. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

