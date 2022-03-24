Presima Inc. Cuts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Presima Inc. trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 8.1% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $47,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Prologis by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after buying an additional 60,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Prologis by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.89. 2,515,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,743. The company has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.02. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

