Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) to Hold

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avinger in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:AVGR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. 188,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,731. Avinger has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 109.27% and a negative net margin of 162.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avinger will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avinger by 797.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avinger (Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

