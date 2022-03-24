National Bank of Canada FI Invests $14.78 Million in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,778,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in NetApp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 362,202 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,474. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.13. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

