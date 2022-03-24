368,776 Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 368,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,582,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 230,132 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 304,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,010,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIL traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,799. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

GIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

