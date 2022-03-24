Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Braze’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.19). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braze will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.91.

BRZE traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,320. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24. Braze has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $1,410,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $3,086,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $5,401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $5,377,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

