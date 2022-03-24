PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

PBTHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PointsBet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PointsBet in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PointsBet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PBTHF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. 1,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,555. PointsBet has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

