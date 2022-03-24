Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.76 million.Novanta also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.660 EPS.

Novanta stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.24. 106,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,177. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.68 and a 200-day moving average of $154.61.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Novanta by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Novanta by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

