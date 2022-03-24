Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 376,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,959. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $184.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.57. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $9.83.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. Research analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 72.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116,747 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 85,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

