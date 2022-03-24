Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CANO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Cano Health alerts:

In related news, Director Lewis Gold bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 463,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 107.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 14.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 227,067 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CANO traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.71. 1,386,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cano Health (Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.