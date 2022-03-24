TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.68 million-$951.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $882.41 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of TRS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.22. 53,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,527. TriMas has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.74.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

In other TriMas news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TriMas by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period.

TriMas Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

