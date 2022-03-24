Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $741.75

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 741.75 ($9.77) and traded as low as GBX 620.80 ($8.17). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 650 ($8.56), with a volume of 9,758 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.84) target price on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 688.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 741.47. The company has a market cap of £494.30 million and a P/E ratio of 14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $5.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.77%. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other Robert Walters news, insider Alan Bannatyne sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.50), for a total transaction of £11,856 ($15,608.21). Also, insider Robert C. Walters sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.90), for a total value of £900,000 ($1,184,834.12). Insiders have sold 302,080 shares of company stock valued at $181,185,600 in the last ninety days.

Robert Walters Company Profile (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

