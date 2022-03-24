Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.04

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.04 ($1.74) and traded as low as GBX 128.80 ($1.70). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 131.60 ($1.73), with a volume of 542,551 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GNC shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greencore Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 160 ($2.11).

Get Greencore Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 131.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of £694.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.