DCC (LON:DCC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6,055.42

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,055.42 ($79.72) and traded as low as GBX 5,824 ($76.67). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,864 ($77.20), with a volume of 97,545 shares.

DCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut DCC to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 6,900 ($90.84) to GBX 5,550 ($73.06) in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DCC from GBX 7,640 ($100.58) to GBX 8,349 ($109.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($95.44) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,046.17 ($92.76).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,041.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,053.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

