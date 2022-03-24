PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.94

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.94 and traded as low as $14.59. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 348,589 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

