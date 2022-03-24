Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $79.57

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.57 and traded as high as $88.50. Moog shares last traded at $88.50, with a volume of 232 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.23%.

About Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.