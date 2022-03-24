National Bank of Canada FI Invests $17.08 Million in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 145,953 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,081,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.38. 1,042,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,419. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.61. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.58. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total value of $227,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,109. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

