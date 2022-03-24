219,325 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 219,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $2,627,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,504,000 after acquiring an additional 122,453 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,011,000 after acquiring an additional 436,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.95. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

