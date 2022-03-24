Stevanato Group (STVN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stevanato Group (NYSE: STVN):

3/10/2022 – Stevanato Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy. “

3/9/2022 – Stevanato Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Stevanato Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Stevanato Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Stevanato Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE STVN traded up €1.09 ($1.20) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €18.59 ($20.43). The stock had a trading volume of 204,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €16.94 and a 200-day moving average of €21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stevanato Group Spa has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($32.07).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,468,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

