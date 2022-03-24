Stevanato Group (STVN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stevanato Group (NYSE: STVN):
- 3/10/2022 – Stevanato Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy. “
- 3/9/2022 – Stevanato Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Stevanato Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Stevanato Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Stevanato Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE STVN traded up €1.09 ($1.20) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €18.59 ($20.43). The stock had a trading volume of 204,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €16.94 and a 200-day moving average of €21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stevanato Group Spa has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($32.07).
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Spa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group Spa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.