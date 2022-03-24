National Bank of Canada FI Takes $20.07 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 633,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,073,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 66,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NIO by 85.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 23.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 44,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 94,283,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,769,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

