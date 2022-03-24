$0.27 EPS Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Axalta Coating Systems posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 29.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 602.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 52,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,235. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

