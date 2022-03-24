Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.69. Veritex reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on VBTX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 247,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,028. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Veritex has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,793,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,806,000 after purchasing an additional 98,328 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,520,000 after purchasing an additional 381,440 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,119,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,054,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

