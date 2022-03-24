Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.44. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $29.36, with a volume of 7,870 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $199.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 253,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 53,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

