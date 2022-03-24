$131.64 Million in Sales Expected for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) will report sales of $131.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Samsara’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.80 million and the lowest is $131.53 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Samsara will report full year sales of $575.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.20 million to $577.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $749.39 million, with estimates ranging from $743.60 million to $757.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Samsara.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Several research firms recently commented on IOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

NYSE:IOT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.94. 1,095,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,332. Samsara has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $31.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.34.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

